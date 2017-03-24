PM to take all political parties on board on amendments in AJK interim Constitution Act 1974:

MIRPUR (AJK), March 24 (APP): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Friday met Ex-Prime Minister Ch Abdul Majeed at his residence and discussed with him the issue of proposed amendments in the Interim ACT 1974, official statement said Friday.

Various other issues like constitutional reforms in Gilgit Baltistan,

promotion of freedom struggle in Occupied Kashmir, good governance, revival of merit in AJK also came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir and ex-minister for Law Syed Azhar Gillani were also present on the occasion.

Talking to ex-prime minister the prime minister reiterated his resolve

to settle all national issues with consensus taking all political forces on board.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan Muslim League (N) government has

adopted the policy of engaging all stakeholders in resolving all issues related to development and prosperity of the State.

He said we have initiated the process of consultation with opposition

parties for resolving all matters of national significance including amendments in interim constitution Act of 1974 to empower the AJK government, constitutional reforms in Gilgit Baltistan and highlighting the Kashmir Issue at all relevant forums.

He said the government is taking decisions in best interests of the

people of the State.