PM assures govt’s fullest support to exporters in boosting exports

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi on Thursday assured the exporters of fullest support

from the government in boosting the exports.

The Prime Minister reiterated that government was

committed to facilitate the business community for which all

the proposals and suggestions would be appreciated.

The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation

comprising of leading exporters of the country, which called

on him at the PM’s Chamber in the National Assembly.

Minister for Commerce Prevaiz Malik, Miftah Ismail,

Special Assistant to the PM on Economic Affairs were also

present during the meeting.

The exporters presented various proposals for boosting

country’s exports and suggested measures aimed at facilitation

of the business community and creating congenial environment

for further promotion of business and trade activities in the

country.

Prime Minister Abbasi said the economic policies and

reforms initiated by the PML-N government since 2013 had

resulted in economic turnaround and macro economic stability

duly acknowledged by International Financial Institutions as

well as Rating Agencies.

The policies and reform agenda will continue in order to

consolidate the gains on economic front, reaffirmed the Prime

Minister.