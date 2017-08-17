PM assures govt’s fullest support to exporters in boosting exports

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi on Thursday assured the exporters of fullest support
from the government in boosting the exports.
The Prime Minister reiterated that government was
committed to facilitate the business community for which all
the proposals and suggestions would be appreciated.
The Prime Minister was talking to a delegation
comprising of leading exporters of the country, which called
on him at the PM’s Chamber in the National Assembly.
Minister for Commerce Prevaiz Malik, Miftah Ismail,
Special Assistant to the PM on Economic Affairs were also
present during the meeting.
The exporters presented various proposals for boosting
country’s exports and suggested measures aimed at facilitation
of the business community and creating congenial environment
for further promotion of business and trade activities in the
country.
Prime Minister Abbasi said the economic policies and
reforms initiated by the PML-N government since 2013 had
resulted in economic turnaround and macro economic stability
duly acknowledged by International Financial Institutions as
well as Rating Agencies.
The policies and reform agenda will continue in order to
consolidate the gains on economic front, reaffirmed the Prime
Minister.