PM announces special package for revival of film industry; welfare of artists

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, in order to revive the country’s film industry, on Wednesday announced a special package for the artists and other skilled people related with it.

In a statement issued here, the Prime Minister announced

the establishment of a “Prime Minister’s Film Finance Fund” to

support fine arts, film and broadcasting industry, and

described it as an “exceptional” step for film making.

He said that a concrete and comprehensive

package would be prepared for the promotion of fine arts and

related personalities including writers and poets.

Under this package, the Prime Minister added that in

line with the international standards, “National Film and

Broadcasting Commission” and “National Film Institute and

Academy” would be established, which would be equipped with

modern studios and other technologies to cope with the

current and future needs.

The Prime Minister, who announced the package in view of

the recommendations forwarded by the Ministry of Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage, directed the ministry to

present the package in implementable form to the government

for final approval, in consultation with the Ministry of

Finance and other departments concerned.