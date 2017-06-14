ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif, in order to revive the country’s film industry, on Wednesday announced a special package for the artists and other skilled people related with it.
In a statement issued here, the Prime Minister announced
the establishment of a “Prime Minister’s Film Finance Fund” to
support fine arts, film and broadcasting industry, and
described it as an “exceptional” step for film making.
He said that a concrete and comprehensive
package would be prepared for the promotion of fine arts and
related personalities including writers and poets.
Under this package, the Prime Minister added that in
line with the international standards, “National Film and
Broadcasting Commission” and “National Film Institute and
Academy” would be established, which would be equipped with
modern studios and other technologies to cope with the
current and future needs.
The Prime Minister, who announced the package in view of
the recommendations forwarded by the Ministry of Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage, directed the ministry to
present the package in implementable form to the government
for final approval, in consultation with the Ministry of
Finance and other departments concerned.
PM announces special package for revival of film industry; welfare of artists
ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz