PHF calls 41 Jr players for physical conditioning camp

LAHORE, Apr 23 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Monday announced the names of forty-one junior players for attending a physical conditioning training camp from April 16 at Islamabad.

“The main emphasis during the camp will be on enhancing physical conditioning of junior players for their selection in the teams for abroad tour in near future for which negotiations are going on,” said a spokesman for the PHF here.

Diffrent players will attend the camp, Waqar Younis, Lahore, Rizwan Ali, Faisalabad, Rehan Butt, Gojra, Moin Shakeel, Lahore, Adeel Latif, Lahore, Junaid Manzoor, Bahawalpur, Shahzaib Khan, Wah Cantt,

Ghazanfar Ali, Lahore, Afraz Hakeem, Peshawar, Umair Sattar, Faisalabad.

Naveed Alam, Lahore, Adil Rao, Gojra, Amjad Ali, Bannu, Awais Arshad Lahore, Rana Waheed, Sargodha, Ahmed Nadeem, Lahore, Mohammad Ilyas, Faisalabad, Waqar Ali, Gojra, Zakirullah, Bannu, Mohammad Ibrahim, Bannu, Waqas Ahmed, Gojra, Salman Shaukat, Gojra, Junaid Rasool, Gojra, Mohibullah, Bannu, Ali Raza, Gojra, Awais Rehman, Peshawar, Murtaza Yaqoob, Lahore, Zulqarnain, Pir Mahal, Hammad Anjum, Sahiwal, Abuzar, Faisalabad, Umar Bilal, Bahawalpur, Roman Khan, Bannu, Akmal Hussain, Sheikhupura and Zain Ejaz.