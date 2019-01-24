LAHORE, Jan 24 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed regrets over the remark made by Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed which were picked up by the stump mic during the second ODI against South Africa in Durban.
The PCB neither endorses nor supports any comments that have the potential to cause offense, and firmly reiterates their zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments made in whatever context, a spokesman of the PCB said here.
PCB regrets Durban incident
