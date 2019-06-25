LAHORE, Jun 25 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced more attractive and incentive-based 12-month central contracts to its 10 elite women cricketers. The contracts will commence from 1 July. Previously, six-month contracts were signed with the players.

There has been a 20 per cent increase in the retainer remuneration of Category A, which includes Nida Dar and Sana Mir; 18.5 per cent increase in Category B, which comprises Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Javeria Wadood, Nashra Sandhu, Sidra Ameen and Sidra Nawaz; and 18 per cent increase in Category C, which contains Diana Baig and Nahida Khan.