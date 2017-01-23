PC-1 submitted to equip 0.1 mln youth with technical skills during 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): A PC-1 for Prime Minister Youth

Skill Development Programme (PMYSDP) (Phase-IV) has been submitted

to Ministry of Education and Professional Training to equip 0.1

million individuals with technical hands-on skills during year 2017-

18.

During Phase-lV, the authorities have planned two batches

of 50,000 each.

National Vocational and Technical Training

Commission (NAVTTC) and National Training Bureau (NTB) would

equip the youth with technical hands-on skills during the period

to run local and international industrial machinery and also to be

part of national economy.

Official sources on Monday said apart from construction

sector, human resource is also being prepared in agriculture,

health/paramedics, business & Information Technology (IT),

hospitality & tourism, media related trades and fashion & beauty.

The manufacturing industry includes textile (home textile

fabrics, garments, knitwear & hosiery), sports goods, leather goods,

glass ceramics & pottery and surgical instruments manufacturing.

The sources said present government has taken numerous steps

for development of Human Resource through provision of technical

hands-on skills to individuals across the country. NAVTTC is

entrusted to execute two (02) skill development programmes to

develop potential human resource i.e. Prime Minister’s Hunarmand

Pakistan Programme & Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development

Programme.

NAVTTC had specifically designed Prime Minister’s Hunarmand

Pakistan (PSDP) programme to ensure appropriate access of

inhabitants of less developed areas for skill development.

Under this programme priority is given to less developed areas

while allocating funds/seats. In line with directions of government,

NAVTTC is primarily focused to prepare skilled human resource for

National Mega projects like China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

and other energy related project.

CPEC is expected to generate around 2 (two) million jobs for skilled human resource and NAVTTC is utilizing all its efforts to generate competent manpower in construction sector.

The prime focus of this programme is low educated and

unskilled youth of the country to convert them into valuable human

resource.

As per details, three (03) batches of this programme have been

successfully completed, targeting the provision of hands-on skills

in marketable trades to 25,000 youth in each batch.

NAVTTC is mandated and also focused on quality of training

related to human resource development through its Skill Development

Programs i.e. Competency Based Trainings.

Accreditation & Certification, Piloting of Apprenticeship

Reforms, Job Placement & Career Counseling, National Vocational

Qualification Framework (RPL & RCC) and strengthening Public Private

Partnership to bridge demand & supply gap.

NAVTTC has a strong coordination /liaison with provincial

governments, Chambers of Commerce & Industries etc and it takes all

provincial stakeholders (public & private) onboard at planning and

execution stage of the project to cater geographic skill demands.

The sources said Pakistan Manpower Institute (PMI), an

attached department of Ministry of Federal Education and

Professional Training, is also imparting training in field of Human

Resource Planning & Human Resource Development to officers and

executives from public and private sector organizations and to

conduct related research.

Since its inception, Pakistan Manpower Institute has

conducted 519 Training Programmes and trained 18,112 participants

from entire country.