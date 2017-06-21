Pakistan shoots down Iranian drone near border area

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): Pakistan on Monday (June 19) shot down

an Iranian Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) in Panjgur sector on the

Pak-Iran border.

According to Foreign Office statement, the drone was hit by

Pakistan Air Force as it was unidentified and was flying at around

3 to 4 km inside the Pakistani territory.

Pakistan has already shared the information about striking down

of this drone with the Iranian authorities indicating that the drone was struck down by our security forces as it was unmarked and there was

no prior information about its flight.