Pakistan, other ODI status sides make it to Super Six of ICC Women WC qualifier

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): All six sides with One-Day International status at the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017 have retained their grade for the next four-year cycle by qualifying for the Super Six stage.

The ICC world cup qualifiers are underway in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

According to the detail issued by International Cricket Council, there were no surprises in store as India, Sri Lanka and Ireland advanced from Group A, while South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh made it from Group B as the last round of preliminary league matches were completed on Monday.

On the day of league matches, India defeated Zimbabwe by nine

wickets, South Africa pipped Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets,

Pakistan overpowered Scotland by six wickets and host Sri Lanka

outsmarted Thailand by seven wickets.

The teams to have qualified carry points gained against other

sides that have advanced from their group.

This means that India and South Africa not only topped the

standings but also have the cushion of four points as they won all

their league matches. Sri Lanka and Pakistan crossed -over with two

points each, while Ireland and Bangladesh advanced without any

points since they beat sides that did not qualify.

In the Super Six stage, sides will play qualifiers from the

other group, with the top four at the end of this stage qualifying

for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 as well as the ICC Women’s

Championship.

The draw for the next round pits India and South Africa

against each other on the opening day of the Super Six stage on 15

February, while India and Pakistan are drawn to play on 19 February

in what will be the two most high-profile matches. Both these

matches will be played at broadcast venue P. Sara Stadium and will

be among the matches to be live-streamed at icc-cricket.com.

Pakistan captain Sana Mir: “It’s always special to be contributing to the team. These performances are definitely going to help us in the next round, but the performances here have finished and now there would be a new day and we have to perform again.”

Super Six schedule:

15 February: South Africa v India (P. Sara Stadium), Sri Lanka

v Pakistan (Nondescripts Cricket Club), Bangladesh v Ireland

(Colombo Cricket Club).

17 February: Sri Lanka v South Africa (P. Sara Stadium), India

v Bangladesh (Nondescripts Cricket Club), Ireland v Pakistan

(Colombo Cricket Club).

19 February: India v Pakistan (P. Sara Stadium), Sri Lanka v

Bangladesh (Nondescripts Cricket Club), South Africa v Ireland

(Colombo Cricket Club).