Pakistan embassies, missions abroad plan to celebrate independence day with traditional zeal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):The Pakistan embassies, missions abroad have finalized their plans to celebrate independence day abroad aiming to portray the positive and soft image of Pakistan.

According to an official document, the External Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and Literary Heritage is dispatching publicity material, including books and CDs to celebrate Independence Day.

Flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the premises of Pakistani missions in the morning of August 14 where the messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan will be read out.

A large number of Pakistani community members including women and children will attend the ceremony.

The Ambassadors/High Commissioners will address the officers and the community members on this occasion, shedding light on the Pakistan movement and acts of heroism by founding fathers of Pakistan, and also on the developments taking place in Pakistan.

Popular national songs, tableaus and folk dances will be performed by school children and gifts will be distributed amongst them.

Large cakes will also cut and served to the guests on the occasion.

Entire local media will also be invited to cover and publicize the event.

The Ambassadors/High Commissioners also planning to give interviews to the media underlining the importance of the Day.

Available publicity material and copies of Mission’s Monthly Newsletter would also be distributed amongst the media representatives and guests.

Special Supplements on Pakistan will be published in both English/local languages.

The Pakistani Missions abroad will also distribute a large number of shirts, caps, badges and fags amongst youngsters attending the ceremony.