Pakistan Day celebrated in Pakistan Embassy, China

BEIJING, March 23 (APP):Pakistan Day was celebrated in a prestigious and befitting manner at the Embassy of Pakistan here on Friday.

The flag hoisting ceremony began with recitation from the Holy Quran. As Pakistan Ambassador to China,

Masood Khalid hoisted the green and white flag, the national anthem was played.

He read out the messages of President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on

the occasion.

The students of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing attired in colourful Pakistani dresses presented national

songs with enthusiasm and national spirit. The Ambassador also distributed sweets among the children.

All officers and staff of the mission along with their families, students and a large number of Pakistanis

living in the Chinese capital attended the ceremony.