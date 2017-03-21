Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Baghdad

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Pakistan Tuesday strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack that occurred in Baghdad on Monday, resulting in the loss of numerous precious lives and injuries to scores.

“The people and the Government of Pakistan share the pain and anguish of the people and the Government of Iraq over the terrorist attack.

“We express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and pray for early recovery of the injured,” a Foreign Office statement here said.

“Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the statement added.