Pakistan always raises issues of human rights violations in IoK: Michael

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Federal Minister for Human Rights Senator Kamran Michael Thursday said Pakistan had always raised issues of human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) at international level.

Talking to media along with Mishal Malik, he said the situation of human rights was really very deplorable in the IoK.

He said the people of IoK had been sacrificing their lives, properties and even their careers for the attainment of the plebiscite guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) resolutions.

He said Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri brethren and would never leave them, adding that people of Kashmir were struggling for right of self determination.

He said Indian authorities were violating the basic human rights in Kashmir valley and India should stop this violation.

He urged the international community to come forward to play its effective role to raise the voice of innocent Kashmiris.

Showing solidarity with the innocent people of Kashmir on the

black day, the minister visited the house of human rights activist and senior Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Yasin Malik’s wife Mishal Malik.

On this occasion, Mishal Malik said India had not only been

violating the human rights but the economic rights of the people of Kashmir and “we will continue the struggle till the independence of Kashmir”.

Mishal Malik thanked the minister and appreciated the endeavour of Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Kamran Michael condemned the Indian brutality in Kashmir and said the innocent people had become victims of the Indian forces.

He said Pakistan fully supported the freedom movement of the people of the IoK and urged the United Nations to take immediate and appropriate steps to redress their protracted grievances.