MANCHESTER, June 16 (APP)::Pakistan Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has won the toss and chose to field first in their fifth match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup (CWC) 2019 tournament against India

at Old Trafford here Sunday.

The decision to bowl first appears to be motivated by the overcast conditions and exploit any juice in the pitch due to wet weather in Manchester.

Pakistan have made two changes in the team which played against Australia with Shaheen Shah Afridi and Asif made way for Ammad Wasim and Shadab Khan while India have made one change in the team Vijay Shankar coming in for Shikhar Dhawan.

Following are the teams:

Pakistan: