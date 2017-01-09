Painting exhibition `Personal Mythologies’ begins on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Renowned artists Rajab Sayed and Minaa Mohsin would showcase thier painting work at an exhibition `Personal Mythologies’ at` My Art World Gallery’ here on December 10.

Minaa has exhibited her work both nationally and internationally in

groups and solo shows including Brooklyn, New York and New Jersey.

In a press statement issued prior to the exhibition, Minaa said, “There is nothing like the excitement of creating a painting and the idea of producing something that people can enjoy beyond a life time.”

“I attempt to explore the realm of the aspiring bourgeoisie by

using the memory of my parent’s house in which I was raised. The

painting glorify common decorative motifs and household objects that

become cherished members of the family.” she added.

Rajab Sayed works have been exhibited at the different galleries in

Pakistan and abroad in group and solo shows.

He said,”The process of creating a painting will contain

all the experiences past and present, passion, skill, control and an attempt to capture the fleeting moment in time. For me, painting is a passion and a never ending learning process.”

“My paintings are produced in a series and a large narrative is

constructed through curation of individual paintings that share similar proportion and colour pallets” he added.