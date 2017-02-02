No more loadshedding by Oct; Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): The country was likely to see an end

to years of loadshedding by the winters this year as another 6500 MW

would be added to the national grid, Secretary Water and Power

Younas Dagha said.

Dagha expressed satisfaction over the measures taken to

increase electricity generation and improvement in transmission and

distribution system and told a local daily that there would be no

load shedding with the blessings of Allah Almighty in the month of

October 2017.

He said in the first phase till March 2018, the government has

ensured additional supply of 9000 MW of electricity, while the

projects in second phase would ensure energy security at affordable

prices.

The Secretary said under the dynamic leadership and vision of

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in removing bottlenecks in the power

projects, the ministry of water and power has been able to achieve

the target of ending load shedding much earlier.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was likely to perform

ground breaking of the $14.5 billion Diamer-Bhasha dam in December

2017.

The water reservoir portion would be completed at a cost of US

$ 5 billion through indigenous resources and its financing

plan has already been approved.

He said over 9000 MW will be added to the system by March 2018

putting an end to the load shedding.

Out of 9000 MW, 3600 MW would come to the system through three LNG based power plants, 2640 MW from coal based power plants one at Sahiwal and other at Port Qasim,700 MW from two Nuclear power Plants C3 and C4, 1410 MW from Tarbela-IV and 969 MW from Neelum-Jhelum project. It would also get 525 MW of electricity from Nandipur power project when it gets

operational on gas by April 2017. Over 300 MW would be injected in

the system through wind and solar plants, he added.

He mentioned the initial problems of the Neelum Jhelum project

and said these were over now and the first turbine will be

operational in March 2018 while the project would be fully

operational by June 2018.

He said the Guddu power plant which was generating 500 MW two

years back, increased its generation to 1100 MW last year and has

now further increased its output to 1500 MW after rehabilitation of

power units at Guddu. From April 2017, Guddu will start adding 1500

MW to the system when gas would be available.

About Nandipur power plant, Dagha said it was currently

running on furnace oil and generating 425 MW of electricity after

upgrading its Furnace Oil Treatment Plant (FOTP).

He said reliance in achieving the electricity generation

target till March 2018 has been on non-CPEC projects as only two

CPEC projects of coal based Sahiwal and Port Qasim will have their

input of 2640 MW in 9000 MW generation target.

However, in the second phase there will many CPEC projects in power sector which will be completed by up to 2022.