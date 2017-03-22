Next budget to reflect government’s resolve for inclusive economic growth

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq
Dar here on Wednesday said that federal budget 2017-18 would reflect
government’s resolve for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.
The minister chaired a meeting to review state of
preparations for the budget 2017-18, said a statement issued by the
Ministry of Finance.
The finance minister was apprised that useful inputs had been
received for the budget.
The minister said that comments and proposals received from
different stakeholders should be given due consideration in
finalizing the budget document.
He emphasized that all budget related activities should be
undertaken in accordance with the agreed time line.
He said closer coordination between Ministry of Finance and
other ministries and departments was imperative to carry out the budget
exercise in a cohesive manner.
Budget, as earlier decided is proposed to be presented before
the National Assembly ahead of Ramadan as would be the Economic
Survey.
The Minister was given an update on budget preparations by
Finance Secretary and was informed that following issuance of
Indicative Budget Cielings to the ministries/divisions the process
of preparation of budgetary estimates was at an advanced stage.
He was also informed about the meetings that have been
undertaken till date with different stakeholders including business
community, traders, representatives of chambers of commerce and
industries besides economic experts and professionals.
Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance attended the
meeting.