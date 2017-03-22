Next budget to reflect government’s resolve for inclusive economic growth

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP): Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq

Dar here on Wednesday said that federal budget 2017-18 would reflect

government’s resolve for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

The minister chaired a meeting to review state of

preparations for the budget 2017-18, said a statement issued by the

Ministry of Finance.

The finance minister was apprised that useful inputs had been

received for the budget.

The minister said that comments and proposals received from

different stakeholders should be given due consideration in

finalizing the budget document.

He emphasized that all budget related activities should be

undertaken in accordance with the agreed time line.

He said closer coordination between Ministry of Finance and

other ministries and departments was imperative to carry out the budget

exercise in a cohesive manner.

Budget, as earlier decided is proposed to be presented before

the National Assembly ahead of Ramadan as would be the Economic

Survey.

The Minister was given an update on budget preparations by

Finance Secretary and was informed that following issuance of

Indicative Budget Cielings to the ministries/divisions the process

of preparation of budgetary estimates was at an advanced stage.

He was also informed about the meetings that have been

undertaken till date with different stakeholders including business

community, traders, representatives of chambers of commerce and

industries besides economic experts and professionals.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Finance attended the

meeting.