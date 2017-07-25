NEPRA approves Rs2.23 per unit reduction in power tariff

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): National Electric Power

Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tuesday approved Rs2.23 per unit

reduction in power tariff for June under monthly fuel adjustment

mechanism.

The regulator approved reduction in the power tariff during a

public hearing held here.

In a petition, Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) has sought

Rs2.23 per unit reduction in power tariff for June.

However, the NEPRA approved Rs2.23 per unit reduction after

reviewing all facts and figures. The consumer would get accumulative

Rs25 billion relief which would be given in billing of next month.

The reduction would not be applicable to the domestic

consumers using less than 300 units per month, K-Electric and

agriculture consumers.

The CPPA submitted to NEPRA that some 11.210 GWh were

supplied to the distribution companies in June costing Rs52.627

billion.

In its petition, the CPPA submitted to the regulator that it

had charged a reference tariff of Rs6.828 per unit while the actual

fuel cost remained at Rs4.69 per unit during the said period.

The hydel generation remained at 30.46 per cent, Gas at 18.43

per cent, Coal at 5.69 per cent, imported RLNG at 12.28 per cent,

furnace oil at 22.34 per cent and nuclear at 5.74 per cent.