Nawaz Sharif pivot of politics: Maryam

LAHORE, Oct 23 (APP):Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former
prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Monday that her father was
pivot of politics and still the entire politics of the country
revolved around him.
Speaking to the media during her visit to NA-120 constituency,
she said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified first and the case
was being run now. She said that they respected institutions.
“The institution like army gives supreme sacrifice and protects
our borders. We all own them. It will be good, if every institution
works within its constitutional limits,” she added.
She said one should not have hope for justice after Panama case.
To a question, she expressed the hope that the democratic
government would complete its constitutional tenure.
