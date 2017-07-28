Nawaz a political reality and heartthrob of people: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Marriyum Aurangzeb, Pakistan

Muslim League- Nawaz leader and former Minister of State

for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage said on

Friday that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was a political reality and

the heartthrob of the masses, who had elected him thrice as

Prime Minister of Pakistan.

She said that Nawaz Sharif was a leader of the people in his

own right who did not need the chair of the Prime Minister to

establish his credentials in this regard.

She was talking to the media after the Supreme Court verdict

disqualifying the Prime Minister. Marriyum said that he could

neither be driven out of the hearts of the people nor stopped

from serving them adding that today was the darkest day of

our history.

She said that seen in the historic backdrop, the decision of

the apex court was not surprising but very regrettable. She

remarked that neither in the SC verdict nor in the report of the

JIT a single case of corruption or misappropriation of public money

by Nawaz Sharif during his stints in power as Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab had been pointed out or identified.

She said that the party would go through the detailed

verdict and consult its legal and constitutional experts to firm

up its appropriate response and future line of action.

Marriyum said that some decisions were given by the courts and

some were delivered by history and the masses and Nawaz Sharif had invariably been vindicated by history and the court of the

masses.

She emphatically declared that PML (N) was the biggest

political party of the country and history was witness to the

fact that whenever Nawaz Sharif had been removed from political power

he had bounced back by with greater strength with the

support and unmitigated love of the people adding that the days were

not far off when he would stage come-back as Prime Minister for

the fourth time.

Marriyum said no matter whoever was the Prime Minister of

the country, Nawaz Sharif would remain Prime Minister in the hearts

of the people.