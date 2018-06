KARACHI, Jun 28 (APP):Namaz-e-Istisqa was offered at the

Governor House here on Thursday for rain in the metropolis.

President Mamnoon Hussain and Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair

also participated in Namaz-e-Istisqa, a statement issued by

the Governor House said.

The officers and others staff of Governor Secretariat also

attended the prayers.

The participants offered Dua for rainfall, development,

prosperity and peace of the country after Namaz-e-Istisqa.