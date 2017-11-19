Nadir Magsi wins Second Thal Jeep Rally

MULTAN, Nov 19 (APP):Nadir Magsi won the second Thal Jeep Rally and Sahibzada Sultan clinched the second position.

The TDCP announced the results at Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh on Sunday.

According to results of stock and prepaid categories, Nadir Magsi clinched the first postion as he completed the distance in two hours, 17 minutes and five second while Sahibzada Sultan who was the winner of the first Thal Jeep Rally got the second position as he completed the distance in 2 hours, 32 minutes and four second. Anas Khakwani from Multan took the third position as he completed the distance in two hours, 34 minutes and 26 seconds.

In B-category, Amir Magsi took the first position,

Nouman the second and Mian Shabbir took the third position.

In C-category of pre-paired vehicles, Mian Rafiq took the

first position, Gohar Sangi the second and Dr Noorullah Qamar

took the third position.

Category-D in prepaid, Amenullah Khan Shaid Khel remained

the first, Zafar Khan Baloch second and Abdul Razaq

remained third.

A category of stock vehicles, Asif Fazal Chaudhary took the

first position, Mansoor Haleem second and Babar Khan took the

third position.

In B-category of stock, Shakil Ahmad got the first position,

Sajad Qureshi second and Muhammad Bilal Chaudhary took third position.

In C-category, Ahmad Nosherwan Tawana clinched the

first position, Asadullah Marwat the second and Syed Mubin

Ahmad remained third.

In D-category, Arbab Ahmad took the first position, Maher

Sajjad Husain second and Mahr Umer Hayat took the third position.

In women category, Tashna Patel took the first position

and Momal Khan remained the second.