NEW YORK, Sept 30 (APP): Fifty-two percent of respondents to a new poll

said the most of americans wished former US president Barack Obama was still president compared to 41 percent who said they preferred having Donald Trump in office.

The Obama fandom was dominated by voters who supported Democrat Hillary

Clinton in the 2016 election, but they weren’t alone. Some 7 percent of Trump voters and 14 percent of self-identified Republicans also chose Obama over incumbent Trump.

The Obama nostalgia is real, especially because Trump’s approval ratings

are so low about 39 percent, according to Public Policy Polling, a left-wing organization.

The poll was also full of Trump criticisms: 54 percent of people said he

was dishonest, 47 percent said he was mentally unstable and 48 percent said he should be impeached.

“We are really not seeing any path to Donald Trump achieving a positive

approval rating,” the polling group’s president, Dean Debnam, said in a statement. “Voters are unhappy with him about a lot of ongoing issues, and new ones seem to creep up in our polling every month as well.”

Fondness for former presidents is not new. As Gallup pointed out, in

March 2009 only about 35 percent of people said they liked George W. Bush. But now that some time has passed since his term finished, and he’s become a painter, his approval rating has hit 59 percent.

In addition to being Trump’s near-perfect foil, Obama has done a number

of adorable daddy things recently. On Monday, for example, the former president admitted that he cried while dropping off his daughter Malia at Harvard University earlier this year. He described the experience as “a little bit like open-heart surgery,” according to USA Today.

“On the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead,

pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose,” he added. “It was rough.”