Ministers to brief MNAs about their ministries: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Wednesday said that before commencement of the session of the National Assembly on every Monday, a meeting of a federal minister will be held with members of the assembly in which he will brief the members about the matters related to his ministry. He further added that steps were being taken to implement the plan to give South Punjab the status of the province and in this regard the people of South Punjab will be soon given good tidings according to their expectations. He expressed these views while talking to members of the National Assembly belonging to Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions who met Speaker in Parliament House.