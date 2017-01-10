Mamnoon lauds Shehbaz’s steps for Punjab’s development

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called on President Mamnoon Hussain here on Tuesday.

Matters of the mutual interest and public welfare projects were discussed during the meeting.

President Mamnoon Hussain said Shehbaz Sharif was rendering selfless services to the people of Punjab, and he had taken praiseworthy measures for development in the province. He said the development in Punjab was an example for other provinces.

Shehbaz Sharif informed the President that the PML-N government had made new records of public service in the last three and a half years, and work on the public welfare projects of worth billions of rupees was continuing on fast pace to provide top quality services to the people.

“The PML-N government has promoted merit in every sector and the completion of all projects is being ensured at the fast-track and with transparency,” he added.

He said the PML-N leadership was dedicated to the public whole-heartedly and people of Pakistan only supported the politics of development and progress. The current situation in the country needed unity and solidarity, and there was no space for the politics of disintegration and protest.

He said China had fulfilled all obligations of sincere friendship and the work on the projects launched under CPEC was continuing across the country. China had again proved to be a great friend of Pakistan, he added.

The Chief Minister said the economic progress was directly linked to the political stability and the government had put the economy on the right track despite obstructions and all indicators showed that the economy was progressing. He said 2017 was the year of fulfilment of promises made with the public and the completion of the development projects.

Earlier, the Chief Minister received the President at the airport. Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin, chief secretary, the IGP, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.