Kyrgyz Uni-AIOU to set up distance learning institute

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): International University of

Kyrgyzstan (IUK) and Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will

establish a joint distance learning institute for the benefit of

their students and academic staff.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting held

here on Tuesday between the visiting Kyrgyz Extraordinary Ambassador and Chairman Board of Trustee IUK Asylbek A. Aidaraliev and AIOU’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

In this connection, both sides are likely to sign a formal

agreement by January 20. The proposed institute will be set up in

Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyz Republic, in support of government of

Pakistan and Higher Education Commission. Faculty members of AIOU

will be engaged for the purpose.

Ambassador Asylbek said collaborative partnership with AIOU

will be highly beneficial since it is pioneer in introducing

distance learning system in Asia.

Both sides also decided in principally to benefit from each

other experience in the fields of Arabic and English teaching.

AIOU will assist IUK in arranging text books and multi-media

material.

Asylbek further said they are also interested in availing the services of AIOU’s Department of Arabic and Islamic studies for teaching of Imams in Kyrgyzstan.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui gave him comprehensive briefing on the

University’s overall learning management system.

He told him that they have been successfully meeting the educational needs of depressed and marginalized section of the society for the last 42 years and providing affordable quality education at their door-step.

He also apprised the visiting academician of the University’s

national and international collaborative partnership and the steps

being taken for promoting online education.

Ambassador Asylbek took a round of various departments of the

University and appreciated its multi-media support being provided to

the students.

He took keen interest in the Accessibility Center set up in

the Central Library for visually impaired students.

Dr. Zahid Majeed, in-charge International collaboration and

exchange office, AIOU and Rizwan Shoukat, a senior official of HEC

accompanied the visiting delegate during the visit.