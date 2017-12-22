Pakistan strongly presented its narrative of war against terrorism at multi-lateral fora: Senate body informed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was informed on Friday that Pakistan has been successful to strongly present and defend its narrative in war against terrorism at a number of multi-lateral fora.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and attended among others by Senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Farhatullah Babar, Karim Ahmed Khawaja, Daud Khan Achakzai, Foreign Secretary, Special Secretary Foreign Affairs, and Special Secretary Cabinet Division.

The committee was given a comprehensive briefing by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on the visit of US Defence Secretary to Pakistan and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The meeting was told that Foreign Office is in contact with US on the concerns that are not just one sided but two-way.

She said that there is an understanding on the both sides about addressing concerns and taking the relationship progressively.

The Committee also discussed the matter of filling-up vacant Pakistani chairs in Foreign Universities.

The Committee was informed by Special Secretary Cabinet Division that the case to revive the old system of refilling those 14 seats with certain improvements was submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office and which asked the Cabinet Secretary for presentation.

She told that three senators including Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah and Ayesha Raza Farooq will also be invited to the presentation.

The body recommended to expedite the work on this matter and to have a deadline of first quarter of 2018 to fill the vacant seats.

Regarding irregularities and legal discrepancies in the bidding process for Visa facilitation services by the High Commission for Pakistan in London, the Committee was informed by Special Secretary Foreign Affairs that contracts have not been awarded yet and sought some time to respond to the queries as the process has not completed so far.