Islamabad united launches first ever sports management course

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP): Leonine Global Sports, owners of inaugural PSL Champions Franchise Islamabad United has introduced Sports Management as a higher education academic course of study here at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).

The course, the first of its kind offered at the higher education level in Pakistan, titled “Introduction to Sports Management” was offered as a Management elective to third and fourth year students at LUMS, and was taught by the Leonine Global Sports Chief Operating Officer, Shoaib Naveed.

The course included an overview of the basic business principles underlying Sports Management, introducing students to the overall landscape of sports as an industry. Using academic studies and relevant sports business cases from around the world, students were exposed to the functioning of sports business globally and then encouraged to apply learnt principles to tackle and develop local market issues. Special focus was given to the development and issues around the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Pakistan’s first commercial sports league with students benefitting from guest lectures by Najam Sethi (PCB & PSL Chairman), Ali and Amna Naqvi (Owners, Islamabad United), Subhan Ahmad COO, PCB, and other sports industry experts over the four-month long course.

Regarding the initiative, Shoaib Naveed, COO Leonine Global Sports, and Instructor of the course said, “The purpose of the course was to introduce Sports Business as a budding industry in Pakistan. The advent of the PSL has opened up a new industry sector, Sport Entertainment, one that requires professional human resource to grow and develop in the right direction. Hopefully this is the first step in developing those much needed resources which can carry our industry forward. That has always been a primary aim of Leonine Global Sports”.