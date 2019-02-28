Iran shows keen interest to import meat, livestock from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Iran has shown interest in importing meat and livestock products from Pakistan as it has huge potential in this particular sector.
Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost, during a call on meeting with Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, said that Iran had a big demand for these products, adding it was importing them from Latin America and Brazil, which were quite costly.