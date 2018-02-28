Interior Minister directs Pakistani ambassadors to play role for expanding scope of visas

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday directed the ambassadors of Pakistan to England and Gulf countries to play their role for expanding the scope of Visa Abolition Agreement with these countries so that the Pakistanis traveling on official and diplomatic passport could not face difficulties in getting visa.

Addressing a video conference presided over by the Minister for Interior regarding visa and passport issues in six Pakistani embassies, he also directed the interior and foreign ministries to work together to resolve the said issues.

He directed the authorities concerned to fix reasonable fees for the foreigners who travel to Pakistan. The minister also underlined the need to facilitate the people who travel to Pakistan.

The conference was attended by the Chairman National Data Registration Authority (NADRA), Director General Passport and official from the ministry of interior while, the ambassadors of Pakistan to England, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Amman and Kuwait also participated in the conference via video conference.

These ambassadors through video link briefed the minister about the issues being faced by the Pakistanis living abroad about visa, passport and NADRA.

The minister said that Pakistanis living abroad are the asset of country as they were playing an important role in the economic development of the country by sending their remittances to the country.

The minister directed the departments of NADRA and passport to resolve issues of Pakistanis living abroad on urgent basis and to take measures for the people who need the National Identity Card for Foreign countries.

The minister also directed the passport department to establish an office in Madina Munawara.