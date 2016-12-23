Info minister grieved over Anwar Qidwai’s demise

Islamabad Dce 23 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran journalist and columnist Syed Anwar Qidwai.

In a statement issued here, she said the contribution of deceased in profession of media would be remembered for times to come.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace

and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.