Imran, Tareen avoiding court cases against them: PML N

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) Thursday criticised leaders of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen, for avoiding cases filed against them in Supreme Court (SC) and Election Commission (EC).

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Capital

Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry,

(PML N) Member of National Assembly Daniyal Aziz said now the two PTI

leaders were trying to get stay orders from courts to run away from

cases filed against them.

Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen had different

cases in the SC, Islamabad High Court (IHC), Lahore High Court and the EC.

Their lawyers were trying to stop court proceedings on the pretext of maintainability and jurisdiction, he noted.

He said Imran Khan submitted contradictory record during

hearing of reference against him in the EC.

He said the PTI leaders filed a new application in the IHC for a

stay against the proceedings in case of foreign funding of their

party, before the EC.

Imran Khan was hiding money trail from the EC and six times his lawyers evaded court proceedings, he said.

Daniyal said Imran Khan had been levelling unfounded

allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but now was staying

away from courts when his turn came to present himself for

accountability.

He said Imran Khan used abusive language against national

leaders and institutions.

The PTI chief was required to appear before courts on February

13, 15 and 21 in different cases, he told.

He said Sharif family submitted 50 year old documents in the

Supreme Court but Imran Khan refused to provide documents which were

even few years old.

Daniyal reminded that the PTI collected funds from United States

and under the Political Parties Act, it could be dissolved on

charges of receiving foreign funding.

He said former wife of Imran Khan, Jemima Khan, contradicted

statement from the PTI chief about purchase of Bani Gala property which

was a nameless transaction.

He said due to ill health of judge of the Supreme Court,

Panama Papers case was postponed and the PML N had nothing to do with the

delay.

However, some television anchors spread falsehood, he added.

Tariq Fazal said all international institutions which keep an

eye on the economic indicators, had appreciated performance of

Pakistan.

There were a lot of good news about economy of Pakistan and

the international community was respectful of the achievements, he

added.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was inaugurating

new development projects every day which was welcomed by the

Pakistani nation.

These were not just projects but were a foundation on which

pillars of further prosperity would be built, he added.

The minister said the Prime Minister had a programme of

progress and prosperity and new development projects were a good

omen for people of the country.

He said due to efforts of the government, law and order

had improved, terrorism had decreased and sectors of

industry, agriculture and energy had progressed.

The minister criticised the negative politics of the PTI adding it was expected to fulfil its responsibility towards people but failed to do so.

Negative politics has no future in Pakistan,” he said adding,

“only politics of performance has a future.”

He said Pakistan of 2017 was better than that of 2013 and the

country would achieve the goal of becoming Asian tiger.