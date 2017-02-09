Imran, Tareen avoiding court cases against them: PML N

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) Thursday criticised leaders of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen, for avoiding cases filed against them in Supreme Court (SC) and Election Commission (EC).
Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Capital
Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry,
(PML N) Member of National Assembly Daniyal Aziz said now the two PTI
leaders were trying to get stay orders from courts to run away from
cases filed against them.
Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen had different
cases in the SC, Islamabad High Court (IHC), Lahore High Court and the EC.
Their lawyers were trying to stop court proceedings on the pretext of maintainability and jurisdiction, he noted.
He said Imran Khan submitted contradictory record during
hearing of reference against him in the EC.
He said the PTI leaders filed a new application in the IHC for a
stay against the proceedings in case of foreign funding of their
party, before the EC.
Imran Khan was hiding money trail from the EC and six times his lawyers evaded court proceedings, he said.
Daniyal said Imran Khan had been levelling unfounded
allegations against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif but now was staying
away from courts when his turn came to present himself for
accountability.
He said Imran Khan used abusive language against national
leaders and institutions.
The PTI chief was required to appear before courts on February
13, 15 and 21 in different cases, he told.
He said Sharif family submitted 50 year old documents in the
Supreme Court but Imran Khan refused to provide documents which were
even few years old.
Daniyal reminded that the PTI collected funds from United States
and under the Political Parties Act, it could be dissolved on
charges of receiving foreign funding.
He said former wife of Imran Khan, Jemima Khan, contradicted
statement from the PTI chief about purchase of Bani Gala property which
was a nameless transaction.
He said due to ill health of judge of the Supreme Court,
Panama Papers case was postponed and the PML N had nothing to do with the
delay.
However, some television anchors spread falsehood, he added.
Tariq Fazal said all international institutions which keep an
eye on the economic indicators, had appreciated performance of
Pakistan.
There were a lot of good news about economy of Pakistan and
the international community was respectful of the achievements, he
added.
He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was inaugurating
new development projects every day which was welcomed by the
Pakistani nation.
These were not just projects but were a foundation on which
pillars of further prosperity would be built, he added.
The minister said the Prime Minister had a programme of
progress and prosperity and new development projects were a good
omen for people of the country.
He said due to efforts of the government, law and order
had improved, terrorism had decreased and sectors of
industry, agriculture and energy had progressed.
The minister criticised the negative politics of the PTI adding it was expected to fulfil its responsibility towards people but failed to do so.
Negative politics has no future in Pakistan,” he said adding,
“only politics of performance has a future.”
He said Pakistan of 2017 was better than that of 2013 and the
country would achieve the goal of becoming Asian tiger.
Imran, Tareen avoiding court cases against them: PML N
ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) Thursday criticised leaders of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and Jehangir Tareen, for avoiding cases filed against them in Supreme Court (SC) and Election Commission (EC).