RAWALPINDI March 31 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf

Imran Khan on Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Imran Khan felicitated the COAS on his promotion and appointment, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor stated in a Tweet here late Friday night.

“Various issues came under discussion,” the tweet concluded.