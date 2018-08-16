Imran Khan condoles demise of former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpaee

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan Thursday extended condolences over the sad demise of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

According to a press release issued by party’s Central Media Department here, the Chairman PTI and Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan expressed heartfelt grief over the sad demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Sub-continent has lost a phenomenal and a visionary political figure today”, said Chairman PTI.

Lauding his role regarding Pak-India bilateral relations, Imran Khan stated that his contribution will never be forgotten.

As Foreign Minister Mr. Vajpayee strived to open up ways towards normalization of relations among neighbouring states and had successfully taken this agenda to the new heights after assuming Office of the Prime Minister, he added.

The Chairman PTI stated that there could be political differences between the two countries however the desire to establish peace existed on both sides of the border.

Imran Khan said that former PM’s sad demise had created a vacuum in the political arena of the Sub-Continent. In order to pay homage to his tireless services, he said, “We can resort to the establishment and promotion of peace across the region.”

“I extend sympathies to the people of India in this hour of grief”, the PTI added.