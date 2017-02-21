IHC summons DAG for assistance in Imran Khan disqualification matter

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Islamabad High Court on Tuesday summoned Deputy Attorney General (DAG) for assistance in a petition challanging disqualification reference pending against Imran Khan (PTI Chief) at Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chief Justice Anwar Khan Kasi summoned DAG while hearing identical petitions moved by PTI Chief Imran Khan seeking formation of larger bench.

During the course of proceedings, Babar Awan counsel for the petitioner moved Civil Miscellaneous Application (CMA) arguing that the reference filed against Khan now became time barred as 90 days passed with regard to reference being pending before the ECP.

Awan was of the view that the ECP was bound to decide this reference within 90 days and now it had exceeded the time limit, thus ECP had lost its jurisdiction.

He argued that speaker national assembly under article 63 (2) could forward a disqualification reference to the ECP within 30 days while under article 63 (3) “The ECP shall decide the question within 90 days from its receipt”.

The main petition was pending before Justice Aamir Farooq and he had

sought comments from the attorney general office on the previous hearing.

This reference was filed to the speaker national assembly by the ruling PML-N MNAs seeking disqualification of Imran Khan.

The speaker then referred the matter to the ECP for decision.