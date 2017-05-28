Hussain Nawaz appears before JIT on Panama Papers case

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Hussain Nawaz, son of Prime Minister
Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Sunday appeared before the Joint Investigation
Team (JIT), constituted by the Supreme Court on Panama Papers case,
to submit his statement.
On his arrival at the Federal Judicial Academy here, Hussain
Nawaz in a brief chat with media said that he was appearing before
the team along with his counsel on a short notice received on
Saturday.
He said he had neither received any questionnaire so far nor
the list of documents required by the JIT.
Meanwhile, talking to media Member National Assembly Daniyal
Aziz said Hussain Nawaz who lives abroad, has appeared before the
investigation team as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had
great respect for constitutional institutions and always believed
in the supremacy of law.
Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family had not sought
any kind of legal or technical exemption, rather showed respect
to constitutional institutions.
Contrary to this, Daniyal said, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had
been declared as an absconder by an anti-terrorism court since
2014 and he had not been willfully appearing before the court
for last three years.
Besides, Imran Khan has been using derogatory language against
constitutional institutions, he added.
