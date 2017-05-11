Hamayun Saeed for holding film festivals

LAHORE, May 11 (APP): Film producer and actor Hamayun

Saeed has said that film festivals should be held in the country

to promote new talent in film industry.

Talking to APP here Thursday, he said at present

film industry was progressing and would soon achieve its old

glory.

He said he started his film career from film “Intaha”

and was awarded National film award in appreciation of his acting

which boosted his spirit to do hard work in future.