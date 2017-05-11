LAHORE, May 11 (APP): Film producer and actor Hamayun
Saeed has said that film festivals should be held in the country
to promote new talent in film industry.
Talking to APP here Thursday, he said at present
film industry was progressing and would soon achieve its old
glory.
He said he started his film career from film “Intaha”
and was awarded National film award in appreciation of his acting
which boosted his spirit to do hard work in future.
Hamayun Saeed for holding film festivals
LAHORE, May 11 (APP): Film producer and actor Hamayun