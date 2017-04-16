Gwadar Ports operates three multifunctional piers, brings 20,000 jobs to locals

BEIJING (China), April 16 (APP): Gwadar, the third deep-water

port in Pakistan, now operates three multifunctional piers with an

annual throughput capacity of between 50,000 and 70,000 20-foot

equivalent units, as well as bringing 20,000 jobs to locals.

The port will also serve as a trade gateway for East and

Central Asian countries to other parts of the world, according

to Chairman, China Communications Construction Co, Liu Qitao

on Sunday.

After the completion of the construction, CCCC will also

be responsible for a series of follow-up projects, such as

the operation of a free-trade zone in Gwadar Port, he told

local media.

After completion of 60 percent of first-phase construction

of Gwadar’s free zone, the Chinese engineers and their Pakistani counterparts are hoping the free zone is open to operation as

early as possible, Hu Yaozong, deputy general manager of the

Gwadar Free Zone Company said.

The free zone is a key step towards developing the Gwadar

port into an important regional hub that will benefit not

only south Asia, but also the countries in central Asia

and the Middle East.

The free zone covers about 923 hectares of land and will

be developed in four phases. It is designed to take advantage

of Balochistan’s rich fishery and mineral resources to develop

relevant industries for overseas market and to develop light

industry for the domestic consumption.

As a part of the light industry plan, China’s Linyi overseas

market, a comprehensive shopping mall project, will soon be

introduced into the free zone.

“The Linyi market in Gwadar will develop an overseas warehouse

so as to make their goods not only available in the Pakistan

market, but also in markets around the region,” said Hu.

According to Hu, the first round of investment has almost

completed with projects on fishery and electric motors settled

and business center enterprises moved in.

The second-phase construction of the free zone is featured

with a huge stainless steel factory, which, Hu added, would

create a considerable number of jobs for locals in Gwadar,

which has a population of less than 100,000.

With the further development of the port and free zone,

work forces in other villages around Gwadar are expected

to flow into Gwadar.

According to the deputy general manager, a training school

donated by China, will be completed soon. After short-term

training, local people are expected to find a position in the

developing Gwadar, he said.

Munir Ahmad Jan, director general of the Gwadar Port

Authority (GPA), also shows high expectations on Gwadar’s

future.

Besides Chinese and Pakistani investors, a lot of investors

from other countries have come to the GPA to consult on

business opportunities in the free zone, he said.

He said as businesspeople have seen the bright future of

the Gwadar port, a lot of Pakistani real estate investors

came to Gwadar to purchase land.

The development of the Gwadar port is not only in the

economic field, but also at a broader social level.

The medical center, which will come into service as early

as in May, is designed to carry out basic diagnosis and

treatment, conduct small surgeries and emergency rescues.

It will initially be operated by Chinese medical teams

and be gradually handed over to the Pakistani side in

the future.

In September last year, a China-donated primary school

came into use in Gwadar. The school had planned to enroll

about 150 pupils, but more than 300 students of different

grades attend the school as many locals believed that the

school had better teachers and facilities.