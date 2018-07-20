Govt’s silence should not be taken as weakness: Ahmed Waqas Riaz

LAHORE, Jul 20 (APP):Caretaker Provincial Information and Culture Minister Ahmed Waqas Riaz said that the caretaker government was silent but its silence should not be deemed ignorance or helplessness at all.

Rejecting propaganda by a political party here on Friday, the caretaker Information minister said the allegations were baseless and the caretaker government was doing its task of conducting free and fair election honestly.

He said Nawaz Sharif was given all facilities which he was entitled.

He said the caretaker government was not mandated to respond to the allegations of the political parties.

He said the arrests were made under the law on the arrival of Nawaz Sharif, adding that the arrests were necessary to control law and order situation in the provincial metropolis.