PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said Government will provide all necessary resources
to expedite process of reconstruction and early resettlement of people in merged tribal
districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.
He said removing sense of deprivation of people in tribal districts was the top
most priority of his government and all necessary resources would be provided to
spur the pace of reconstruction and quick resettlement of the people.
Govt to provide resources for reconstruction, resettlement of tribal districts: PM
