Govt to provide resources for reconstruction, resettlement of tribal districts: PM

PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said Government will provide all necessary resources

to expedite process of reconstruction and early resettlement of people in merged tribal

districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He said removing sense of deprivation of people in tribal districts was the top

most priority of his government and all necessary resources would be provided to

spur the pace of reconstruction and quick resettlement of the people.