Govt to promote tourism by developing tourism sites: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Education and

Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Wednesday

said the government is committed for the promotion of tourism and

development of tourist sites in the country.

He was addressing “World Tourism Day 2017 Seminar on

“Sustainable Tourism-a Tool for Development and Photo Exhibition”

organized by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in

Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

He said the federal government has started work to revive new

tourism policy as tourism is very important sector.

Baligh Ur Rehman said that peace is vital for tourism and the

improved law and order situation in the country has certainly paved

way for positive changes to come including a healthy influx of

international visitors to Pakistan.

He noted that number of both the domestic and international

tourists had increased after restoration of peace in the country.

The Federal Minister hoped that as tourism is devolved subject

now, and the provinces would efficiently work for the promotion of the sector.

The government’s steps for promotion of tourism will help for

gearing up our tourism industry to become a major sector of national

economy in near future, he added.

He said that tourist activities would help promote the sector besides

strengthening the national economy and putting country on the road

to progress and development.

Balig Ur Rehman said that Pakistan provides an opportunity to

the tourists to see the natural sights, ancient civilizations and

experience the great diversity of culture of people of this land.

Natural beauty of Pakistan is unmatched. Pakistan is blessed

with tremendous potential for the development of tourism in all four

provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The country is blessed

with a variety of terrain, climate, fauna, flora combined with rich

blend of socio-cultural diversity, he added.

Earlier, President Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan,

Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana gave presentation on Tourism in Pakistan and

Sustainable Tourism.

President Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PAT) Syed

Sajjad Hussain Shah and Member PTDC Board of Directors Irfanullah

also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Federal Minister Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman

inaugurated a Photo Exhibition.