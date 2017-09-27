Govt to promote tourism by developing tourism sites: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Federal Minister for Education and
Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman on Wednesday
said the government is committed for the promotion of tourism and
development of tourist sites in the country.
He was addressing “World Tourism Day 2017 Seminar on
“Sustainable Tourism-a Tool for Development and Photo Exhibition”
organized by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in
Rawalpindi on Wednesday.
He said the federal government has started work to revive new
tourism policy as tourism is very important sector.
Baligh Ur Rehman said that peace is vital for tourism and the
improved law and order situation in the country has certainly paved
way for positive changes to come including a healthy influx of
international visitors to Pakistan.
He noted that number of both the domestic and international
tourists had increased after restoration of peace in the country.
The Federal Minister hoped that as tourism is devolved subject
now, and the provinces would efficiently work for the promotion of the sector.
The government’s steps for promotion of tourism will help for
gearing up our tourism industry to become a major sector of national
economy in near future, he added.
He said that tourist activities would help promote the sector besides
strengthening the national economy and putting country on the road
to progress and development.
Balig Ur Rehman said that Pakistan provides an opportunity to
the tourists to see the natural sights, ancient civilizations and
experience the great diversity of culture of people of this land.
Natural beauty of Pakistan is unmatched. Pakistan is blessed
with tremendous potential for the development of tourism in all four
provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. The country is blessed
with a variety of terrain, climate, fauna, flora combined with rich
blend of socio-cultural diversity, he added.
Earlier, President Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan,
Aftab-ur-Rehman Rana gave presentation on Tourism in Pakistan and
Sustainable Tourism.
President Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PAT) Syed
Sajjad Hussain Shah and Member PTDC Board of Directors Irfanullah
also spoke on the occasion.
Later, Federal Minister Engr. Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman
inaugurated a Photo Exhibition.
