Govt to build consensus on national issues: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja

Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said the government was committed to

build consensus on matters of national importance.

He was chairing a meeting to finalize amendments in the Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electricity Act, 1997 (ActXL of 1997) in line with the decision of the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Balochistan Chief Secretary, Punjab Chief Secretary and officials of the ministries of Water and Power, and Finance.

The meeting took into consideration the proposed amendments in

detail. All the participants gave their inputs and the amendments

were agreed upon after necessary modification or improvements in the

language.

The Minister for Water and Power thanked the Singh and KP chief ministers for their keen interest in the matter. He appreciated them for their active participation in the process.

Both the chief ministers also thanked the Minister for Water and Power, and assured their full support on the matters of national importance.