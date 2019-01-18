Govt providing legal assistance to prisoners detained in Central Asian States: NA told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told the National Assembly on Friday that the Pakistani missions abroad were providing legal assistance and maintaining constant liaison to ensure well being of prisoners detained in Central Asian states.

In a written reply, the ministry told the house here that the nine Pakistani prisoners in jails of Kyrgyz Republic were detained on charges of fake travel documents, murder, human trafficking, defrauding Pakistani and foreign students and entry into Kyrgyzstan without travel documents.