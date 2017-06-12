Govt provides sufficient funds for literary projects: PAL Chairman

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): The present government while paying a special consideration on literary organizations and taking a particular interest in literary activities provided resources to Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) to proceed further in literary projects.

Chairman PAL paid a special recognition to Advisor to the Prime Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Division Irfan Siddiqui whose concern and personal interest made easier the approval of development funds for PAL’s new projects including PAL’s regional offices in Multan and proposals for providing buildings for new offices in Quetta, Peshwar, Dadu, FATA, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The significant steps like the enhancement in the writers’ stipend, the new induction in national literary awards, the approval of PAL’s new regional offices and the provision of required funds for PAL’s auditorium have been taken by PAL, with the cooperation of current government, which is appreciated by writers all over the country,” he said.

He said, “We wish to take considerable steps for the promotion of literature and writers and that’s why we have expedited PAL’s new literary projects.”

