Governor Zubair initiates polio eradication drive

KARACHI, April 15 (APP): Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair Saturday

inaugurated the National Immunization Drive by administrating polio drops to children at a ceremony held at the Governor House here.

Muhammad Zubair on the occasion urged the parents to extend every possible assistance to help protect their children from this crippling disease.

During the three-day around 8.8 million children of up to five years of age would be administered polio drops.

In Karachi the number is 2.3 million and 27,896 teams would perform this task.

The Governor Sindh was of the view that reaching all the children of up to five years of age is a challenge. However, this target would have to be achieved.

He said that owing to collaboration between the government and various institutions, no polio case has emerged in Karachi since January 2016. The last polio case in the districts in the province had come to the fore in November 2016.

Zubair congratulated the institutions concerned but stressed that efforts should continue so that polio is completed eradicated from the province.

He pointed out that the federal government is committed to eradicate polio from the country so that foreign investors should not hesitate to visit.

Chairman Polio Plus Committee, Aziz Memon, said on the occasion that repeated anti-polio drive have helped towards containing polio.