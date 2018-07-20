Government taking possible measures to ensure free, fair and impartial elections

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):Caretaker Interior Minister Azam Khan on Friday informed the Senate that the government had taken all possible measures to ensure free, fair, transparent and imperial election in peaceful environment.

Responding to a Point of Order he said, “Although, after the passage of 18th Amendment, the law and order situation is being looked after by provinces, but the federal government is providing all kind of assistance to provinces to ensure free, fair, transparent and imperial elections “. He said that the federal government is fully cooperating with the Election Commission of Pakistan for holding polls. “Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and law enforcement agencies are fully cooperating with the ECP so that the people can cast their vote in fearless environment,” he added.

He said a Coordination and Facilitation Center established in the Ministry is working round the clock to respond any undue incident. “We are working with all stakeholders to ensure peaceful election,” the minister said.

Azam Khan said that National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) is also fully coordinating with Election Commission of Pakistan and also sharing information regarding threats to political leadership.

He said that the government is providing security to all political leadership. He said that the ECP had been asked to share their more requirements if any. He said the Ministry is regularly holding meetings with the provincial government on video link to exchange views on security.