Gilgit-Jaglot-Skardu highway to be completed by 2019, PM told

SKARDU, Oct 25 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday given a briefing on the 64-kilometer-long Gilgit-Jaglot-Skardu highway that will be completed at a cost of around Rs. 31 billion by December 2019, six months earlier that the scheduled completion time.

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) while briefing the Prime Minister about Gilgit-Jaglot-Skardu highway and other road projects in Gilgit-Baltistan said the project was being built in collaboration with the Frontier Works Organization on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis.

The Prime Minister was apprised that the road would have double the width of 40 feet – nine meters including its shoulders – and would be much safer and fast than the existing road.

The road’s ground-breaking was earlier performed by former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The project comprised five tunnels to speed up the traffic, besides having five bridges that would complete by May 2018.

The Chairman NHA also spoke of the upgradation of Karakoram Highway, construction of five tunnels at Attabad lake site and ongoing work at Havelian Thakot section including the 6-lane Hazara Motorway.

He said the work on 354 km long Gilgit-Chitral road would start soon.

The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the pace of work and said the completion of this road was a longstanding desire of the people of area. He was particularly appreciative of Director General FWO Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal for undertaking a very difficult task, and that too before schedule.