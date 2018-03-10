Gen Bajwa visits operation area of Panu Aqil

RAWALPINDI, Mar 10 (APP):Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday visited the operation areas of Panu Aqil Division on Eastern Border. The COAS was briefed about operational preparedness of the formation. He appreciated operational readiness and high morale of the troops, an Inter Services Public Relations press release here said.

Earlier, the COAS visited Salehpat to witness All Pakistan Mehran Shooting Championship as chief guest. Pakistan Army won the four-day championship. The COAS appreciated interest and high shooting standards of the civilian firers. Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, other dignitaries from the area, Commander Karachi Corps Lt General Shahid Baig Mirza, GOC Pannuaqil Division Major General Zafarullah Khan and other civil military officials were present.