Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood to visit Japan on Feb 24-27: FO

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono, will undertake a four-day of Japan from February 24 to 27.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will hold important discussions/meetings with various Japanese dignitaries including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Foreign Minister Taro Kono, Chairman Japan-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship League (JPPFL), Seishiro Eto and Chairman Japan-Pakistan Business Cooperation Committee (JPBCC) Teuro Asada, a foreign office statement issued here on Tuesday.

Apart from interacting with the Pakistani Community, the Foreign Minister

will also deliver a speech at Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) and interact with Japanese intelligentsia, it added.