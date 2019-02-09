Foreign dignitaries discuss matters of mutual interest with Naval Chief

KARACHI, Feb 09 (APP):Various activities of three-day Multinational

Maritime Exercise “AMAN 19” continue the 2nd day, here on Saturday.

During the proceedings of the day, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral

Zafar Mahmood Abbasi was called on by Lt General Edzai Absalom

Tafadzwa Chanyuka Chimonyo Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Vice Admiral Alexandru Mirsu Ph.D. Chief of Romanian Naval Forces, Lt General Afgan Taghiyev Veli Chief of Coast Guard State Border Service Azerbaijan and Admiral (Retd) William A.Owens of USA in separate meetings.During the meetings matters of mutual interest including defence

related collaborations and maritime security dynamics were discussed.

The Naval chief also thanked the dignitaries for participation in

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 19 to enhance the collaborative

efforts for peace and security.

The Naval chief highlighted Pakistan Navy’s efforts for ensuring

maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime

Security Patrol and regular bilateral/ multilateral engagements with other countries.

The dignitaries highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s

efforts and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and conduct of the Exercise.

Military dignitaries from Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Turkish Navy

called on Vice Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat.

Representatives of all foreign participants of the Exercise AMAN-19

laid wreath at Shuhada Monument at PN Dockyard to pay homage for their sacrifices.

In tandem, three-day International Maritime Conference organized on

the theme of ‘Global Geopolitics in Transition: Rethinking Maritime

Dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region’ under the auspices of National Institute of Maritime Affairs also commenced today.

Friendly sports matches between officers and men of participating

countries and Pakistan Navy were also organized which included cricket, basketball and shooting.

In addition, as a part of ongoing Multinational Exercise AMAN-19,

Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy presented an impressive

Maritime Counter Terrorism Demonstration here at PNS QASIM Manora.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail graced the occasion as chief guest.

The counter terrorism demonstrated was a fine display of strength

and specialized skills by Special Operations Forces of Pakistan Navy to counter acts of maritime terrorism, refine special operating procedures, exchange of professional expertise and to enhance interoperability with participating SOF teams.

The special demonstration of Pakistan Navy assets and their

capabilities included Dolphin Maneuvers by Special Fast Boats (SFBs), Fast Boat Recovery, Advance Fire Arms Drills, Static Line Para Jumps, Clearance Ops, Insertion of SOF Teams & Marines Platoon to Hover Craft, Bomb Burst by Helos and Free Fall Jumps etc.

Earlier, an International Bands display was also presented by the

bands of participating countries of AMAN 19, aiming to connect the

countries through cultural heritage as well.

The military bands from Sri Lanka, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy,

Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Rangers played a mix of their traditional and military tunes. The enchanting melodies mesmerized the audience and were really appreciated.

A large number of personnel of the participating navies, observers,

foreign diplomats and senior officials of armed forces of Pakistan

witnessed the Counter terrorism demonstration and Bands display.